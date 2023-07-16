Don Jazzy shares some crazy things people say about him (Video)

Mavin Records head honcho Michael Ajereh popularly known in music circles as Don Jazzy has shared some crazy things that he has heard about himself on social media.

Don Jazzy who opened up recently as a guest on a podcast with Fisayo Fosudo disclosed that some people believe that he secretly got married and has children in secret.

“A lot of people still think I’m married with four children, but I’m hiding them”, he said while laughing.

During the interview, Don Jazzy stated that he doesn’t know why he would have children and just be lying for years while asking; ‘‘How would the children even feel?

He said; “I don’t know why I would have children and just be lying for years. How would the children even feel? do I look like someone that wants to be hiding? no, I don’t have any children, to the best of my knowledge.”

