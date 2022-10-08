Pretty Mike stuns guests at Don Jazzy’s mother’s funeral with women wearing ‘pen*s pants’

Controversial Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike attended the funeral ceremony of the mother of the music executive, Don Jazzy with a surprise for other guests.

The funeral ceremony took place in Lagos State on Friday. Making an attempt to steal the spotlight, Pretty Mike who has a reputation for employing bizarre gimmicks, decided to attend the funeral ceremony with eight women who were wearing long ‘pen*s pants’.

The socialite was among the numerous celebrities who showed up at the funeral ceremony. Making his presence known, Mike stated that he turned up for the funeral ceremony in “grand style”.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, Instagram;

Read also: Socialite Pretty Mike causes stir as he attends Eniola Badmus’ event stage with ‘zombies’

“Out here doing what I do best, Putting smiles and confusion In people’s mind, believe what u want, But we just Laid Mummy to final Rest in Grand style”

See photos shared by the socialite below.

Watch the videos shared on his IG below.

Mike’s latest gimmick is coming barely two weeks after Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shared dildos as souvenirs at her mother’s funeral anniversary.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now