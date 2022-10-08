Connect with us

Entertainment

Pretty Mike stuns guests at Don Jazzy’s mother’s funeral with women wearing ‘pen*s pants’

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Pretty Mike stuns guests at Don Jazzy's mother's funeral with women wearing 'pen*s pants'

Controversial Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike attended the funeral ceremony of the mother of the music executive, Don Jazzy with a surprise for other guests.

The funeral ceremony took place in Lagos State on Friday. Making an attempt to steal the spotlight, Pretty Mike who has a reputation for employing bizarre gimmicks, decided to attend the funeral ceremony with eight women who were wearing long ‘pen*s pants’.

The socialite was among the numerous celebrities who showed up at the funeral ceremony. Making his presence known, Mike stated that he turned up for the funeral ceremony in “grand style”.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, Instagram;

Read also: Socialite Pretty Mike causes stir as he attends Eniola Badmus’ event stage with ‘zombies’

“Out here doing what I do best, Putting smiles and confusion In people’s mind, believe what u want, But we just Laid Mummy to final Rest in Grand style”

See photos shared by the socialite below.

Pretty Mike stuns guests at Don Jazzy's mother's funeral with women wearing 'pen*s pants'

Pretty Mike stuns guests at Don Jazzy's mother's funeral with women wearing 'pen*s pants'

Watch the videos shared on his IG below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pretty Mike Of Lagos (@prettymikeoflagos)

Mike’s latest gimmick is coming barely two weeks after Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shared dildos as souvenirs at her mother’s funeral anniversary.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

16 + 15 =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...