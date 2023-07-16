Suspended actor Jerry Williams begins rehabilitation for drug addiction

Suspended Nollywood actor Jerry Williams (who came to the limelight after starring in the movie titled ‘The Chosen King’) has checked into a rehab facility for drug addiction.

Recall that the indefinite suspension of the actor was made known late last month by Emeka Rollas, the President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) over alleged drug abuse.

Rollas, MON, who stated that Jerry’s suspension was with immediate effect also added that the suspension of the actor became necessary because the actor cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set to avoid ‘’endangering their lives.”

READ ALSO:Kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel released

He added in the statement that the AGN has been monitoring Jerry’s alleged involvement in the use of illicit substances since last December, until it got out of hand.

However, an insider has confirmed to NollyNow on Saturday, July 15th, that the talented actor was in rehab and is said to be doing well at an undisclosed rehab centre.

Jerry according to the source is currently undergoing intensive therapy which is expected to help the budding actor to concentrate on his health and recovery.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now