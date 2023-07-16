DJ Cuppy reacts to alleged break-up with fiancé, Ryan Taylor

Nigerian entertainer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known in music circles as DJ Cuppy has reacted to stories about her alleged break up with her UK based fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

Reports that DJ Cuppy and her lover Ryan Taylor are not presently on cool terms with each other made the rounds recently after Ryan Taylor unfollowed her on Instagram.

While stating his reason for such a move, he shared a picture of both of them in a post on Instagram and captioned it with: “If it’s blocking your spiritual growth. Let it go.”

DJ Cuppy has now reacted to the post by Ryan Taylor with a picture post on her Twitter page with an emoji of a waving hand and a ribbon, implying that her relationship with Ryan Taylor had ended.

See her Twitter post below;

