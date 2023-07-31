DJ Cuppy finally confirms break up with her British fiance Ryan Taylor

Silverspoon disc jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to finally confirm her rumoured break up with her British fiancé Ryan Taylor.

Recall that reports made the rounds two weeks ago that DJ Cuppy and her fiancé had fallen out with each other- a situation which forced Ryan to unfollow her on Instagram.

While stating his reason for such a move, he (Ryan) shared a picture of both of them in a post on Instagram with the caption: “If it’s blocking your spiritual growth. Let it go.”

Moments later, DJ Cuppy reacted to the post shared by Ryan with a picture post on her Twitter page with an emoji of a waving hand and a ribbon, implying that her relationship with him had ended.

READ ALSO:DJ Cuppy reacts to alleged break-up with fiancé, Ryan Taylor

However, she has now in a post on her Twitter page admitted and confirmed in clear terms that she and her British boxer fiancé had gone their separate ways.

DJ Cuppy shared a photo on the micro-blogging platform with her adopted dog pets (Dudu and Funfun), while referring to herself as a single mom of two.

The post on Twitter shared on July 29, is supposedly in response to the rumour that she has broken up with the British man she was making plans to marry.

Tweeting a picture with her pets, the Gelato crooner stated: “It’s giving single mum of two. LMAO.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now