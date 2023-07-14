Twitter launches Creator Ads Revenue sharing program for non-African users

Twitter, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, has unveiled its Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program, as it seeks to expand its range of creator monetization options.

The platform, helmed by CEO Elon Musk, announced via a tweet its intention to include ads revenue sharing for creators, enabling them to earn a share of advertising revenue generated from replies to their posts.

Twitter’s latest initiative is part of its ongoing commitment to helping individuals earn a living directly on the platform.

The Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program will be available in all countries where Stripe supports payouts.

This excludes all African countries as Stripe is not supported anywhere on the continent.

According to Twitter, it will initially roll out the program to a select group of creators who will be invited to accept payment.

To be eligible for the Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program, creators must meet criteria including being subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations.

Other regulations include having at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months as well as passing a human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

Industry Analysts noted that the development was inspired by the competition in the industry as Mark Zuckerberg hits hard on the Musk’s company after launching Meta’s Threads last week.

