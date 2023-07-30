Prateek Suri, Chairman/CEO of Maser Group, presents Best Regional Story Award at 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards

Prateek Suri, the Chairman and CEO of Maser Group, recently presented the Best Regional Story award at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023.

The Filmfare Awards is India’s biggest movie award, celebrating the magic of Hindi cinema. The event is usually a night full of glitz and glamour, where the favourite stars win and display splendid performances on stage.

This year’s event was hosted by superstar Salman Khan and TV anchor Manish Paul.

At the event, Prateek Suri, alongside Actress Pooja Hedge, presented the Best Regional Story award to Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for their work on the movie “Badhaai Do.”

READ ALSO:Afolayan, Bakre, Broda Shagi win awards at AMVCA 2023

This award recognizes the best story in a regional language movie.

Prateek Suri is a well-known business tycoon in the smart TV manufacturing industry. Under his leadership, Maser Group has cemented its market leadership in Africa and is expanding into other regional markets worldwide.

Recently, Maser Group attained unicorn status, as its revenue continue on an upward swing in excess of one billion dollars. It is cheery to note that Maser, a consumer electronics manufacturer, is a profitable unicorn, a rarity in the hardware market.

Prateek Suri’s leadership has been recognized with several awards, including the prestigious “Young Corporate Leader Award” at the Lokmat International Awards. He has also attended several business award shows, including the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 and the Business Today MindRush 2022.

In an interview, Prateek Suri shared his golden ideas for startup founders, emphasizing the importance of innovation and customer-centricity. His leadership has been instrumental in Maser Group’s success, which is valued at 1.9 billion USD.

Prateek Suri’s presence at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 highlights his contributions to the technology industry and his commitment to promoting excellence in the arts. His leadership has been recognized with several awards, and Maser Group’s success is a testament to his vision and dedication.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now