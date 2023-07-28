Cute Abiola reacts after police vowed to prosecute him for desecration of uniform

Skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad aka Cute Abiola has taken to social media to react after the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) vowed to prosecute him over alleged desecration of its uniform.

Recall that the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed in a statement on Thursday, that plans are underway to prosecute Cute Abiola following the comedian’s two recent skits posted on his social media handles on July 20 and 24.

Adejobi who described the skit as a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform noted that it contravened Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.

He said: “Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation,” he explained.

“We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as ‘Cute Abiola’ in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July 2023.

“The skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform, an action that is in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.”

While reacting to the threat issued by the Nigeria Police Force, Cute Abiola took to the comment section of Instablog9ja where he dropped a motion emoji of veteran Yoruba actress Iya Awero (Lanre Hassan) scoffing, meaning that he is less concerned by the vow to prosecute him made by the police in the statement.

