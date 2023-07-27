Police to prosecute skit maker Cute Abiola for ‘desecration’ of uniform

The Nigeria Police Force has vowed to prosecute a skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad aka Cute Abiola, over the alleged desecration of its uniform.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the move followed the comedian’s two recent skits posted on his social media handles on July 20 and 24.

He described the skits as a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform.

The act, according to him, contravened Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.

He added that the skit maker would be investigated and possibly prosecuted over the act as the Force had already warned skit makers and filmmakers to desist from desecrating its uniform or accouterments.

Adejobi said: “Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation,” he explained.

“We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as ‘Cute Abiola’ in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July 2023.

“The skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform, an action that is in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.”

