Charly Boy berates Northern youths burning Davido’s picture over controversial video

Former President of the Performing Musicians’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has berated Northern youths who burnt Davido’s picture over the posting ofa controversial video of his new artiste Logos Olori.

Davido has been met with a series of negative comments on social media after posting a controversial video of his artiste with many accusing him of disrespecting Islam by posting a video showing people praying and dancing in front of a mosque.

Many Muslim devotees have tagged the 45-second video clip posted Friday, on Instagram by Davido as offensive and are now calling for a retraction while also threatening the artist with a lawsuit.

Soyinka defends Davido, says he owes Muslims no apology for posting controversial video of his new artiste

A post shared by Arewa influencer, Sarki_Sultan shared on Twitter, captured the moment a group of irate youths in Maiduguri were seen burning the singer’s poster.

In his reaction to the action taken by the irate youths, Charly Boy said that the lives of those who burnt Davido’s picture are no better off for what they did.

Charly Boy wrote; ‘‘Abegi, make we hear word. Una dey burn Davido picture, una life don better? Abi Na Davido dey increase poverty for north? Una Allah wey dey do local runs for northern Nigeria never travel go Dubai see as correct Muslims dey live? Abegi, if e pain una reach, go to court. Nonsense

