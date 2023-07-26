Actress Georgina Onuoha slams Eniola Badmus for arresting, parading Tiktoker who accused her of being a pimp

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has taken to social media to slam her colleague Eniola Badmus for arresting and parading a Tiktoker who accused her of being a pimp.

Recall that Eniola Badmus effected the arrest of the said Tiktoker identified as, Ego Blessing Okoye, who accused her on social media of being a pimp.

The Tiktoker had in a viral video on social media which made the rounds over the weekend claimed that Eniola Badmus Is adept at pimping ladies to politicians.

Ego even suggested in her video that Eniola was involved in controlling prostitutes and profiting from their earnings.

READ ALSO:Actress Georgina Onuoha taunts Ekweremadus after organ harvesting conviction

She further claimed that the chubby thespian attempted to connect one of her acquaintances with a politician.

However, the Tiktoker on realizing her false allegations and the consequences thereof issued an apology to the actress for her misconduct but Eniola Badmus refused to accept her apology and summarily effected Ego’s arrest.

While reacting to the arrest and parading of the Tiktoker, Georgina Onuoha argued that Eniola was also breaking the law because defamation is not a criminal case but a civil case.

According to Georgina, the Tiktoker should have been sued to court by Eniola Badmus and not arrested and later paraded for what she did like a common criminal.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now