Entertainment
Actress Georgina Onuoha slams Eniola Badmus for arresting, parading Tiktoker who accused her of being a pimp
Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has taken to social media to slam her colleague Eniola Badmus for arresting and parading a Tiktoker who accused her of being a pimp.
Recall that Eniola Badmus effected the arrest of the said Tiktoker identified as, Ego Blessing Okoye, who accused her on social media of being a pimp.
The Tiktoker had in a viral video on social media which made the rounds over the weekend claimed that Eniola Badmus Is adept at pimping ladies to politicians.
Ego even suggested in her video that Eniola was involved in controlling prostitutes and profiting from their earnings.
READ ALSO:Actress Georgina Onuoha taunts Ekweremadus after organ harvesting conviction
She further claimed that the chubby thespian attempted to connect one of her acquaintances with a politician.
However, the Tiktoker on realizing her false allegations and the consequences thereof issued an apology to the actress for her misconduct but Eniola Badmus refused to accept her apology and summarily effected Ego’s arrest.
While reacting to the arrest and parading of the Tiktoker, Georgina Onuoha argued that Eniola was also breaking the law because defamation is not a criminal case but a civil case.
According to Georgina, the Tiktoker should have been sued to court by Eniola Badmus and not arrested and later paraded for what she did like a common criminal.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...