Eniola Badmus dubs self ‘every man’s choice’ after impressive transformation

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has dubbed herself ‘everyman’s choice’ after undergoing an impressive body transformation.

In a post shared on her Instagram platform on Friday, May 6, the actress stated that her inbox is amassed with men who are showing her interest.

Socialite Pretty Mike causes stir as he attends Eniola Badmus' event stage with 'zombies'

Eniola Badmus used to be one of the most popular plus-size celebrities in the country, albeit, she has since joined the coterie of slim women in the entertainment industry.

Speaking about the reward of her physical transition, Badmus had this to say:

“Every man’s choice………..I can’t even lie My Dm is crazy right now y’all should take it easy on me ooooo”

