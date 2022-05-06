Entertainment
Eniola Badmus dubs self ‘every man’s choice’ after impressive transformation
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has dubbed herself ‘everyman’s choice’ after undergoing an impressive body transformation.
In a post shared on her Instagram platform on Friday, May 6, the actress stated that her inbox is amassed with men who are showing her interest.
Read also :Socialite Pretty Mike causes stir as he attends Eniola Badmus’ event stage with ‘zombies’
Eniola Badmus used to be one of the most popular plus-size celebrities in the country, albeit, she has since joined the coterie of slim women in the entertainment industry.
Speaking about the reward of her physical transition, Badmus had this to say:
“Every man’s choice………..I can’t even lie My Dm is crazy right now y’all should take it easy on me ooooo”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...