Actress Eniola Badmus breaks silence after her Tiktok defamer was jailed

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to react after her alleged Tiktok defamer Okoye Blessing Nwaekego was arraigned in court and later sentenced to jail.

Recall that Blessing who accused Eniola Badmus of being a pimp in a post on Tiktok was sentenced to two years in prison by a federal high court in Lagos on Wednesday.

She was arraigned on two-count charge bordering on cyberstalking which she allegedly committed alongside one Chimabia who is now at large “between the month of December 2022 to the month of July 2023, in Lagos.

Blessing was convicted of the charges leveled against her and was thus sentenced to one-year imprisonment with the option of a fine of N50,000 on count one.

While reacting to the development in a post on her Twitter page, the chubby actress said that she cannot understand why someone will make false comments about her on social media just to tarnish her image and pull her down.

She wrote; “I would like to address an issue that has been plaguing social media platforms and online communities: defamatory statements about me. How do you wake up, go on social media and pull people down by making false/negative comments about them?”

Eniola Badmus also added in her post that no one judges the choice or approach to life of others in their corner, so people should not judge her personal and human actions.

“Celebrities are human too, we have blood running through our veins like you. No one judges your choice or approach to life in your corner, so why judge me on personal and human actions?” She asked.

