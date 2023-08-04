Police arrests 39 suspected armed robbers, cultists, others in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested 39 criminal suspects in connection with armed robbery, cultism, murder, and vandalism in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who paraded the suspects before journalists on Friday in Ikeja, said the suspects were arrested after the launch of “Operation Flush” on July 27.

The state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, launched the operation flush in a bid to tackle pockets of crime in the state.

Hundeyin said the operation would also support existing frameworks for battling armed robbery, cultism, and other violent crimes in the state.

He said: “Before you today, we have a total of 39 suspects who have engaged in varying crimes including murder, armed robbery, stealing, cultism and vandalism etc.

“From all these cases which we successfully cracked, we recovered a total of six arms, 26 live ammunition, two expended ammunition, one battle axe, four vehicles, hard drugs, counterfeit currencies, wrist watches, phones, knives, and aluminum rails.

“CP Owohunwa assures residents of Lagos that the command would continue to do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality are brought to the barest minimum in the state.”

