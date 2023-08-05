Suspected armed robbers loot stores, set 20 shops on fire in Gombe

Shop owners in the Gombe Old market were alerted in the early hours of Wednesday, of a fire outbreak, allegedly caused by a gang of suspected robbers, who looted and set not fewer than 20 locked up shops ablaze.

The fire incident resulted in the massive loss of properties estimated to cost over N70 million.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 12am at the tailoring line of the market, engulfing not fewer than 20 shops and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

One of the affected shop owners, Aminu Abdulrahman, shared his harrowing ordeal, recounting how he received a phone call at 1am of the day informing him of the inferno saying that he tragically lost ten sewing machines and various other valuable items, with an estimated worth of 2.5 million naira.

Sani Idris, another shop owner described the incident with deep sadness. He revealed that he, too, received a phone call around 1am, alerting him to the act of arson committed by the suspected robbers.

He said that he lost five sewing machines, weavings, and other materials, with an estimated value of 800,000 appealing to the government and well-to-do individuals to extend a helping hand to the affected shop owners during this challenging time.

In response to the devastating incident, Hon. Abu Safwan Muhammad Tukur, Chairman of the Gombe State Tailoring Association Old Market Branch, expressed shock and grief over the unfortunate incident.

He emphasized that their members had lost everything, including sewing machines and valuable merchandise, causing estimated losses and urged the Gombe State Emergency Management Agency to swiftly intervene and provide assistance to the affected shop owners.

Upon contacting the Gombe State Director of the State Emergency Management Agency, Malam Muhammad Garba, he assured the public that the government was making every effort to help those affected.

He stated that the agency was working to provide relief materials that will alleviate the hardship faced by the affected shop owners during this difficult time.

The fire outbreak at the Gombe Old Market has left the entire community in shock, and the loss of property and livelihoods has been deeply felt. As investigations into the incident continue, the affected shop owners are hopeful that the government’s intervention and the support of well-wishers will help them recover and rebuild their businesses.

Meanwhile, Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the fire incident at the Old Market where shops were looted and later set on fire.

The Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar told our Correspondent vide phone conversation on Saturday that the Command received the report and has gone to see the extent of damage.

The PPRO further confirmed that it was a pure case of arson and mischief as the shops were allegedly razed down after they had been looted by yet to be identified persons.

According to him, those mostly affected were tailors and those selling tailoring materials within the section of the Old market.

Though no arrest has been made, the PPRO assured that discreet investigation was ongoing in order to identify the criminals, apprehend and bring them to justice.

By Yemi Kanji

