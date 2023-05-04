Politics
Gombe Gov, Yahaya, hails state APC for expelling Sen Goje, other lawmakers
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State has thrown his weight behind the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the expulsion of some state lawmakers over alleged anti-party activities.
The party, in a wide ranging disciplinary process, expelled the trio of former Governor, Danjuma Goje, who is now the senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Bulus Amos, the senator representing Gombe South and a member of the House of Representatives representing Yalmatu Deba Federal Constituency, Yunusa Abubakar.
The State APC at different ward levels, had taken the action after accusing the three legislators of working against the interest of the party during the last general elections.
Read Also: APC ward expels ex-Gombe governor, Sen Goje
Yahaya who made his position on the action of the party known in an interaction with journalists at Gombe Airport on his return from Hajj on Thursday, said he stands with the party leadership on their decision which he believes was in the best interest of the party.
“First, there are leaders in the party and whatever they decide is biding on all of us, so I am also bound by the decision of the party,” the Governor said while responding to inquiries on the expulsion of the lawmakers.
“Developments are dynamic, so what has been happening is for the betterment of the people and the party,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...