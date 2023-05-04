Gombe Gov, Yahaya, hails state APC for expelling Sen Goje, other lawmakers

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State has thrown his weight behind the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the expulsion of some state lawmakers over alleged anti-party activities.

The party, in a wide ranging disciplinary process, expelled the trio of former Governor, Danjuma Goje, who is now the senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Bulus Amos, the senator representing Gombe South and a member of the House of Representatives representing Yalmatu Deba Federal Constituency, Yunusa Abubakar.

The State APC at different ward levels, had taken the action after accusing the three legislators of working against the interest of the party during the last general elections.

Yahaya who made his position on the action of the party known in an interaction with journalists at Gombe Airport on his return from Hajj on Thursday, said he stands with the party leadership on their decision which he believes was in the best interest of the party.

“First, there are leaders in the party and whatever they decide is biding on all of us, so I am also bound by the decision of the party,” the Governor said while responding to inquiries on the expulsion of the lawmakers.

“Developments are dynamic, so what has been happening is for the betterment of the people and the party,” he added.

