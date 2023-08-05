Police arrests three officers, FRSC, LASTMA operatives for alleged extortion in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three officers for alleged extortion in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the operatives were arrested alongside officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and 14 thugs in the Mile 2 area of the state.

He added that the affected persons were arrested between Friday and Saturday in an operation led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) in the state, Mr. Fatai Tijani

The spokesman said: “The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, set up a taskforce which conducted the operation following reports of incessant extortion of motorists by thugs and some recalcitrant law enforcement officers.

READ ALSO: Police to quiz operatives for alleged extrajudicial killing, others in Anambra

“Determined to check escalating cases of extortion on the highways, CP Idowu Owohunwa, set up an enforcement team, with the mandate of raiding spots that have been identified as notorious for such nefarious activities.

“The enforcement team, which began raids on Friday, was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and comprises tactical teams and provost officers from the state headquarters.

“The team was at Mile 2 area of the state, a hotbed of brazen extortions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now