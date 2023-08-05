Police arrests three suspects over doctor’s death in Lagos Island hospital

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three persons over the death of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, at the Lagos Island General Hospital in the Odan area of the state.

Diaso, a house officer in the hospital, died when an elevator carrying her from the hospital’s 10th floor crashed on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: NMA declares indefinite strike in three Lagos Island hospitals over doctor’s death

Angered by the incident, her colleagues staged a peaceful protest and disrupted activities at the hospital for several hours on the same day.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had since doctors at the hospital and two others in Lagos Island to embark on an immediate strike over the incident.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday, said the three suspects are currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

He was however silent on the identities of the suspects.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now