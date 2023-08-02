NMA declares indefinite strike in three Lagos Island hospitals over doctor’s death

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Wednesday ordered its members in the Lagos Island General Hospital and two others over the death of one of their colleagues.

The victim, Dr. Diaso Vwaere, died after an elevator crashed from the 10th floor in the hospital located in the Odan area of Lagos Island.

In a statement issued by its chairman in Lagos, Benjamin Olowojebutu, the NMA described the doctor’s death as heartbreaking, and quite unfortunate.

The two other hospitals are Lagos Island Maternity Hospital; and Massey Street Children’s Hospital.

The association demanded the prosecution of the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Management Agency, Adenike Adekambi, and others culpable in the unfortunate incident.

The statement read: “This was an avoidable death and it’s unfortunate that it was allowed to happen. We are pained and we are mourning.

“We are well aware that this same elevator has been a source of problem for many years during which several complaints have been made to all relevant agencies with no respite.

“It is very painful that at a time when the country is battling with unprecedented brain drain, a young colleague that would have been expected to attend to 6,000 Nigerians was allowed to die a needless death.

“We direct all our doctors in the three government hospitals on the island (GH Lagos, LIMH, and MSCH) to commence indefinite strike action until the investigations are completed and justice served.

“We immediately direct our doctors in all the other government hospitals to scale down activities as a mark of respect for our dead colleague. Only emergency services should be rendered for the next five days.

“The government should as a matter of urgency commence the complete overhaul of the house officers’ quarters on the island.”

