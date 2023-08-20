Crisis in Edo NMA, as chairman, Secretary dismiss purported suspension

The Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association has been mired in crisis after its chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili, deputy chairman, Dr Okwara Benson, and secretary, Dr Collins Otoikhila, were placed on suspension.

The decision was made at the business session of the 2023 Edo NMA Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference, which was held at the Doctors House in Benin, Edo State on Thursday, August 17, 2023, according to a communique signed on Sunday by the group’s acting chairman, Dr. Iluobe Inegbenosun, and Dr. Emeka Okoh.

According to the published communique, the trio were suspended for “refusing to carry out their constitutional duties as demanded by the AGM.”

It further reads, “A secret ballot was held, and 120 members voted to suspend the chairman, Imoisili, deputy chairman, Dr Benson Okwara, and secretary, Dr Collins Otoikhila while three voted against and three abstained.”

The meeting continued with the adjusted and adopted agenda, and the following resolutions were reached

“The Deputy Secretary, Dr Iluobe Inegbenosun should assume office as acting Chairman, NMA Edo State with immediate effect as prescribed by the Edo NMA Rules and Regulation and the suspended officers should hand over the association properties in their possession to the acting chairman within 48 hours of this meeting.

“Members took cognisance of the fact that all the committees of the association were constituted at a fraudulent and illegal State Executive Council meeting where a quorum was not formed and the attendance list was doctored. Therefore, the AGM resolved to dissolve all the committees.”

Reacting to their suspension in a statement titled, “Impersonation of the Office of Chairman and Secretary of Edo NMA”, Imoisili and Otoikhila, accused some members including officers of the association of acting a preconceived script to cause chaos and pandemonium in the association.

“Most galling and disrespectful action by these persons is the impersonation of my office and that of my Secretary by the Deputy Secretary and the PRO, who have been going about falsely parading themselves as acting Chairman and acting Secretary with intent to deceive the doctors in Edo State.”

“The two of them have also released letters to members with letterhead papers stolen from the office of the secretary to deceive members of the association and the public.

“We want members of the association to disregard any information coming from these impersonators and go about their duties with professionalism.

“We want to state that the 2023 AGM is still in recess due to security reasons,” Imoisili added.

