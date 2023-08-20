Nigeriens in Kano protest against coup, seek reinstatement of ousted President Bazoum

Hundreds of Nigeriens living in Kano State on Saturday, staged a protest march against the coup in the country, while calling the military junta to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

During the peaceful protest which took place in major streets in the metropolis, the demonstrators condemned the military for truncating democracy in the country and urged ECOWAS to employ diplomatic means to restore constitutional order in their country as against employing military intervention.

A leader of the protesters, Lawalli Mamman-Barma, who spoke to journalists on why they staged the demonstration, implored ECOWAS to jettison the move to deploy troops in Niger as dialogue was the best approach to resolve the conflict.

“We are calling for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum’s democratic government through peaceful efforts by the ECOWAS.

“Bazoum was legitimately elected by the sovereign people of Niger,” Barma said.

Barma who extolled the virtues of the ousted Bazoum, said he did all he could to make life better for the people and that the country had experienced peace under him.

“We should always remember that prior to the military intervention in Niger republic, the country under president Bazoum experienced peace as well as economic and political development.

“For that reason, we demand he should be returned to office,” Barma said.

