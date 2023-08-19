What Niger ousted president told ECOWAS delegation – Abdulsalami

The leader of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Abdulsalami Abubakar, Saturday night confirmed that the team met with the ousted Niger President, Mohammed Basoum, in Niamey.

The delegation arrived in the Niger Republic capital Saturday afternoon for talks with the leaders of the military junta that toppled Basoum on July 26.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammed Abubakar, accompanied the former Nigerian leader on the trip.

The team was received on arrival in Niger by the country’s Prime Minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, and immediately went into a meeting with the leader of the military junta, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, and his team.

The delegation later met with the president who has been under house arrest since he was overthrown last month.

In a chat with journalists after the meeting with Basoum, the former head of state said the deposed president told the delegation his experience since he was detained by the military junta.

He said: “We met him (Basoum) and heard his side of the story. He told us what was done to him and the challenges he is facing.

“We will communicate this to ECOWAS leaders. Doors for talks are now open for a lasting solution.”

