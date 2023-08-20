CBT FEES: AAPoly students cry out, accuse management of extortion

Students of Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic in Ogun State have cried out accusing the management of the school of alleged extortion.

This was after the polytechnic released a circular obtained by Ripples Nigeria that the authorities had mandated the payment of a fee of N2,000 naira as payment for the Computer Based Tests (CBT) in their second semester examinations.

The institution’s vocational courses examination is usually done using CBT, but now students have to pay for it, according to the memo.

A student of the school, who identified herself as Mary Olubiyi, told Ripples Nigeria that the fees was unnecessary. “This CBT due is unnecessary, I have not paid 30% of my school fees and I still have to look for money to pay for CBT. It is unfair and inconsiderate,” the ND 1 student of Science Laboratory Technology lamented.

Another student, Akanmu Kunle, a ND 2 student of Accounting, added that he was equally not happy with the new development.

He said: “the CBT fee is purely extortion. The computers are functional, why must they enforce us to pay for exams they want us to write using CBT? This extortion is too much and we can’t afford it.”

Reacting to the circular, Akinrogun Daniel, another student, maintained that “the CBT due is purely extortion because the computers are functional”.

He asked: “why must they enforce us to pay for exams they want us to write using CBT? This extortion is too much and we can’t afford it.”

When contacted, Mrs Saidat Adeoye, the Head of Public Relations Unit of the school, debunked the claims, saying that the fee was part of the statutory rules of the institution and that some of them had even paid last semester, so they do not need to complain.

Ripples Nigeria however gathered that the N2,000 CBT fee was paid last year, but it was later suspended by the school‘s management.

By Mohammed Taoheed

