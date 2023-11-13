WAEC to begin CBT February 2024

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has concluded plans to conduct the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates using the Computer-based test platform.

The council’s Acting Head of Public Affairs, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

She said: “In line with global best practices, the National Office of WAEC wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders, that plans have been concluded to migrate its WASSCE for private candidates’ examination diets from Paper and Pencil Test (PPT) to Computer Based Test (CBT).

“While the objective tests will be fully computer-based, the essay and test of practical papers will be hybrid, in which the examination questions will be delivered on screen and candidates required to write answers on the answer booklets given to them.

“Furthermore, the examination will be conducted in urban centres/cities and candidates with special needs have been factored into the plan.

“Registration for the examination will commence on Monday, December 18.”

Adesina said WAEC would conduct a mock examination in February 2024 to enable candidates to familiarise themselves with the new examination platform.

“To this end, the council implores all prospective candidates to hone their computer skills and be fully prepared to embrace this innovation.

“As Africa’s foremost examining body, providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, encouraging academic and moral excellence, it is the council’s vision that in the near future, all its examinations will be delivered via the computer,” the spokesperson added.

