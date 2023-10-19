Metro
Katsina govt to pay N364.8m WAEC fees for indigent students
Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has approved the sum of N364,842,000 for the settlement of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees of 20,269 students who are indigenes of the state.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kaula Mohammed disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Katsina, adding that the beneficiaries were those who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) conducted by the regional exam body.
“One of the cardinal agenda of Governor Dikko Radda’s administration, among several others, is repositioning Katsina State’s education sector.
“And His Excellency, since assuming office, has demonstrated absolute commitment towards fixing Katsina’s primary, secondary and tertiary education systems.
“The approval he gave today for the huge sum of over N364 million to be used in settling the WAEC fees of no fewer than 20,000 Katsina students says it all about His Excellency’s passion for Katsina youths and their educational development,” said Kaula Mohammed.
