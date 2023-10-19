Uproar as correctional service vehicle runs into Okada riders in Kwara four people killed

An accident involving a Hilux Van, which belongs to the Federal Correctional Service, and some commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, has left four people dead, while others were injured in the Oja Oba area of Ilorin in Ilorin West Local Government area of Kwara state.

According to reports, the accident occurred at about 8:40am Thursday morning when one of the correctional service vehicles rammed into some Okada riders at the Isale Oja roundabout while conveying inmates to court.

The accident caused an uproar as the people in the area began to protest which resulted to the vandalisation of one of the vehicles in the convoy, while the inmates were quickly taken away by the Police, and kept at the police station ‘C’ division, Oja Oba, for safety.

However, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Frederick Ade Ogidan, who confirmed the incident claimed that no life was lost in the accident.

Ogidan stated that the victims of the road mishap were critically injured, and were receiving treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the people in the area maintained that four people were killed in the accident.

Security operatives, however, were drafted to the area to restore normalcy.

“The incident happened this morning at a roundabout in the Oja Oba area when one of the vehicles of the Federal Correctional Service and some Motorcyclists collided. Four people were involved and were seriously injured and have been taken to the hospital for treatment, none of them has died as I’m speaking now. They are being treated in the hospital and they are responding to treatment,” Ogidan told newsmen.

