Immigration officer, two others die in Lagos auto crash

An Inspector attached to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in the Seme Area Command, Mr. Owolabi Adebola, and two others died in an auto-crash in the area on Wednesday.

The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Badagry, Mr. Williams Manga, confirmed the accident to journalists on Thursday.

He said the accident occurred at 4.30 p.m. at Gbethrome, near Sultan Beach in the Badagry area of Lagos.

Manga said: “The accident involved one green Toyota Camry with Registration number KTU 519 HN with four passengers and the driver.

“The immigration officer and two other passengers died instantly while the driver and one other sustained injuries.

“The injured ones were taken to General Hospital in Badagry while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital mortuary.”

The FRSC official blamed the accident on overspeeding by the driver.

He, therefore, urged motorists to adhere to speed limits and conduct routine vehicle checks for prompt detection and replacement of faults.

