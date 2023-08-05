Four injured in Lagos auto crash

At least four persons were injured in an auto crash in the Adeniji Adele area of Lagos Island on Saturday.

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Taofiq Adebayo, said a Toyota Sienna bus was involved in the lone accident.

He said the victims – two men and two women – were rescued by LASTMA operatives at the scene.

Oreagba said: “The operatives of LASTMA rescued four accident victims at Adeniji Adele inward Oyebanji, Lagos Island. The victims are two males and two females.

“LASTMA Zebra, (Zone 1 Sura), Mr. Oladunni Ademola, who led the rescue team, said the lone accident involved a Toyota Sienna (MUS 706 EQ).

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was on top speed and could no longer control the vehicle after he noticed a brake failure.

“The rescued accident victims were rushed to the General Hospital for medical attention.”

