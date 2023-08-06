Mr Macaroni laments state of the Nigeria’s political system

Nigerian skitmaker cum activist, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni has taken to social media to lament about the state of the Nigerian political system.

The citizen activist in a post on his Twitter page said that the Nigerian political system is a curse and also urged Nigerians to free themselves from political slavery.

He stated however, that some Nigerians have since emancipated themselves and are fully aware that politicians are not doing the people any favor by holding public office.

According to him, the most unpatriotic Nigerians are those who have chosen to be loyal to politicians instead of the country especially when the decisions they (politicians) make affect the people negatively.

READ ALSO:Mr Macaroni ‘confronts’ Aisha Buhari, demands release of detained student

Mr Macaroni wrote; ‘‘Some of us have since emancipated ourselves and are fully aware that politicians are not doing the people any favor by holding public office. Instead it is the politicians that are so favored and privileged to serve the people.

‘‘Stop twerking for Politicians. Liberate your minds and Free yourself from political slavery. You deserve better as a Nigerian. So hold your leaders accountable.

‘‘To make Nigeria work, we all have a part to play. The most unpatriotic Nigerians are those of you that have chosen to be loyal to politicians instead of the Country especially when the decisions they make affect the people negatively.

‘‘Do well to commend them when they do well but also be the first to call them to order when they do wrong by the people. Now listen to a voice of reason and raise your heads up from their behinds and start doing better”, he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now