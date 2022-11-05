Mr Macaroni says Israel, APC youth leader, arrogant for planning to force Tinubu on Nigerians

Popular skit maker and comedian, Debo Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national youth leader, Dayo Israel, for being allegedly tyrannical.

Israel had in a tweet apparently berated supporters of Labour Party, saying the former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be president in 2023.

“Your emotional blackmail and insults will not work— Tinubu will be president either you like it or not”, he wrote.

Adedayo, who replied to the tweet on his Twitter handle on Saturday, described the ruling party as anti-democratic.

The skit maker alleges attempt by the national youth leader of the ruling party to force the former Lagos State Governor on Nigerians next year.

He, however, openly declared support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the election.

He wrote: “The effrontery the APC Youth Leader has to come and tell Nigerians that they do not have a choice in Elections? What sort of arrogant stupidity is that? Is this the plan of APC? To force themselves on the People??? You can’t kill all of us!! The people will reject tyranny!!!

“I do not and will not campaign for Politicians. I cannot force or beg any Nigerian to vote for a particular candidate but come 2023, the person that I will cast my vote for is Peter Obi! And that is final on this matter!! Enough is Enough!!!”

