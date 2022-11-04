Metro
Tinubu donates N100m to Kogi flood victims, vows to find lasting solution if elected
The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, donated the sum of N100 million to victims of flooding in Kogi State, while promising to find a lasting solution to the incidents of floods in the State if elected.
The former Lagos State Governor who was in Lokoja, the state capital for the inauguration of the party’s campaign council, said the disaster which saw several people lose their lives and properties worth billions of naira destroyed, said the loss of lives and property during the flooding in the state was quite unfortunate.
READ ALSO:‘2023 election a payback time for Tinubu,’ Shettima tells Hausa community in Lagos
The APC flag bearer who was a guest of Governor Yahaya Bello at the Government House, gave the assurance that if elected as president next year, the “people of the state will get what is due to them.”
While urging the affected victims of the recent flood in the state to “see the natural disaster as an act of God,” with the belief that their voices and demands would be “heard loud and clear”, not only in the campaign council but also in the APC administration.
Tinubu said he would build on the successes of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, stressing that he would work assiduously to “confront security, revamp the economy, target double-digit GDP, increase megawatts of electricity to power the industries, businesses and homes, as well as empower the people through the creation of jobs, affordable loans and mortgages”.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...