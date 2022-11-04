Tinubu donates N100m to Kogi flood victims, vows to find lasting solution if elected

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, donated the sum of N100 million to victims of flooding in Kogi State, while promising to find a lasting solution to the incidents of floods in the State if elected.

The former Lagos State Governor who was in Lokoja, the state capital for the inauguration of the party’s campaign council, said the disaster which saw several people lose their lives and properties worth billions of naira destroyed, said the loss of lives and property during the flooding in the state was quite unfortunate.

The APC flag bearer who was a guest of Governor Yahaya Bello at the Government House, gave the assurance that if elected as president next year, the “people of the state will get what is due to them.”

While urging the affected victims of the recent flood in the state to “see the natural disaster as an act of God,” with the belief that their voices and demands would be “heard loud and clear”, not only in the campaign council but also in the APC administration.

Tinubu said he would build on the successes of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, stressing that he would work assiduously to “confront security, revamp the economy, target double-digit GDP, increase megawatts of electricity to power the industries, businesses and homes, as well as empower the people through the creation of jobs, affordable loans and mortgages”.

