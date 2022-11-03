Politics
It’s insulting to mention Akindele in my presence, Tinubu takes jibe at Jandor’s running mate
All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has berated the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor.
Tinubu, who spoke at a rally in Lagos on Wednesday, told his supporters that it was insulting to mention the name of Funke Akindele, a star actress and PDP’s Lagos gubernatorial running mate, in his presence.
The former Lagos State governor had declared support for the re-election of incumbent governor in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
READ ALSO:‘Tinubu’s manifesto a campaign against Buhari,’ Atiku team’s spokesman, Bwala declares
His supporters at the rally had sung a campaign song, describing Akindele as a political ‘ant’, who was not on a par with Sanwo-Olu.
They said: “Who is Funke Akindele before Sanwo-Olu of Lagos? She is an ant.”
“Don’t even bother to mention her name in my presence. It is an insult. It is disrespectful”, Tinubu replied.
Sanwo-Olu and Jandor would in 2023 be in the ring to determine who wins the governorship seat of the commercial nerve of the country.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...