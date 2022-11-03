It’s insulting to mention Akindele in my presence, Tinubu takes jibe at Jandor’s running mate

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has berated the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor.

Tinubu, who spoke at a rally in Lagos on Wednesday, told his supporters that it was insulting to mention the name of Funke Akindele, a star actress and PDP’s Lagos gubernatorial running mate, in his presence.

The former Lagos State governor had declared support for the re-election of incumbent governor in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

READ ALSO:‘Tinubu’s manifesto a campaign against Buhari,’ Atiku team’s spokesman, Bwala declares

His supporters at the rally had sung a campaign song, describing Akindele as a political ‘ant’, who was not on a par with Sanwo-Olu.

They said: “Who is Funke Akindele before Sanwo-Olu of Lagos? She is an ant.”

“Don’t even bother to mention her name in my presence. It is an insult. It is disrespectful”, Tinubu replied.

Sanwo-Olu and Jandor would in 2023 be in the ring to determine who wins the governorship seat of the commercial nerve of the country.

