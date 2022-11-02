‘Tinubu’s manifesto a campaign against Buhari,’ Atiku team’s spokesman, Bwala declares

The spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organisation, Daniel Bwala, said on Wednesday night that the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Bwala, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, described the 80-page manifesto titled: “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria,” as renewed hopelessness.

The Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, had said on October 23 that the manifesto was a plagiarized version of the 1993 campaign document of the billionaire politician, late Chief MKO Abiola.

Bwala said: “Let me tell you about what they are selling to the Nigerian people, what they called renewed hopelessness.

“Let me you why it is hopeless. This current government is the government of APC; they don’t even know. Their entire manifesto is a campaign against the government. And a kingdom divided against itself cannot stand.

“Read their campaign manifesto; it is activism. You are doing activism against who? You said you wanted to remove the subsidy. You forgot that when Jonathan wanted to remove subsidy, all of them went to the streets and call the heavens to come down on him.

“Remember also that as soon as the election was coming close when they talked about subsidy, they said what is subsidy.

“Eight years down the line, they have not. Even the PIA that was passed into law which created the platform for the removal of subsidies, they came out against it.

“Today, even unionists in their party are saying they want to remove subsidy. Nigerians cannot be fooled in that area.

“They also talked about giving student loans. Read that renewed hopelessness. Where are they going to get the funding? There is no economic blueprint for job creation.

“It is even surprising to me that they gathered the same people in the meeting they had that they called private sector players. When you look through, you will see wounded businessmen, who had lost billions of Naira as a result of incoherent policies of APC, and they are promising the same people that they are going to create an enabling environment for the private sector.”

