Lead British Int’ School: ‘If my child is bullied, the scenario would not go without a fight’ —Bwala

Former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has reacted to insinuations over the female student of Lead British International School, Abuja, Namtira Bwala, who was captured on video being bullied by her peers, saying the girl is not his daughter and in no way related to him.

The former Adamawa lawmaker who posted a statement on X on Tuesday night, said the assaulted girl is not his daughter as he does not have any of his children in the school.

He however added that if any of his children were to be victims of bullying, ‘the scenario would not go without a fight in exercise of self defense ‘

“My attention has been drawn to a viral video circulating on all social media platforms alleging that my daughter was bullied or assaulted,” Bwala wrote.

“For the records, the young girl in the video is not my daughter, I do not know her, nor do I have any of my children studying in that school.

READ ALSO:#JusticeForNamtira: Video of bullying at Lead British School sparks public outrage

“Whilst the young girl in the video showed extreme decorum and restraint (and should be commended), if it were any of my children, the scenario would not go without a fight in exercise of self defense

“However, I have myself reported the incident to law enforcement because it could have been anybody’s daughter, since violence and bullying is not acceptable in our society.”

He also reprimanded the school authorities for saying the incident was between minors and therefore, should be treated as such.

“I was equally told by someone who thought she was my daughter and acted before chatting me, by contacting the so-called school and that the school claimed both girls are minors and therefore should be treated as such. If a school can say that, you can imagine what they are teaching the students.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now