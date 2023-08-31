Politics
‘Wike will be expelled from PDP at the appropriate time,’ Atiku’s aide, Bwala declares
The former spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the last general election, Daniel Bwala, said on Thursday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would expel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at the appropriate time.
Bwala’s remark came just 24 hours after the former Rivers State governor dared the PDP leaders to take disciplinary measures against him for serving in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.
Wike, who spoke in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday, declared that nobody in the PDP has the courage to suspend or expel him from the party.
He said: The person who will suspend me is when I couldn’t produce a governor, three senators, Assembly members. I have not seen that person. Nobody will do it.”
READ ALSO: Wike dares PDP leaders to expel him for serving in Tinubu’s govt
However, Bwala, who featured on the same programme on Thursday, warned the minister not to take the party’s silence thus far for a weakness.
Although the PDP chieftain admitted that Wike has the capacity to deliver in his new position, he advised him not to embark on a revenge mission on opponents in the FCT by threatening to demolish their structures.
He said: “Why we hardly react to what Wike says is because he loves drama, everybody knows that.
“The quietness of the party is not weakness, the party knows what it is doing. At the appropriate time, he would not only be suspended but expelled. Take that to the bank.”
