Court dismisses suit seeking to reinstate Ayu as PDP chairman

Justice D.M. Igyuse of the Benue State High Court, Gboko, on Thursday dismissed a suit seeking to reinstate former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman.

The judge delivered the ruling in a suit filed by one Nongo Ordue on behalf of 17 members of the PDP executive committee in Igyorov Council Ward, Gboko local Government area of the state.

The plaintiffs had approached the court to set aside Ayu’s suspension from the party.

They also sought an order reinstating the former minister of education as the PDP national chairman.

But in the reply filed through his counsel, Clement Mue, the party argued that the court’s division in Makurdi had sufficiently addressed the issues raised by the plaintiffs.

The party told the court that Ayu had appealed the ruling at the Appeal Court, Abuja.

The PDP, therefore, described the case as an abuse of the court process and demanded its dismissal.

Ayu was suspended by the party executives in Igyorov Council Ward, Gboko LGA, for alleged anti-party activities on March 26.

He stepped down as the party’s chairman two days later.

In his ruling, Justice Igyuse agreed with the PDP that the suit was an abuse of the court process and dismissed it accordingly.

