Osun APC suspends ex-SSG, 25 other Aregbesola’s loyalists for anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Thursday suspended the ex-Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, and 25 other persons for alleged anti-party activities in the state.

This came just 24 hours after the party expelled 84 members for the same reason.

All the suspended members are loyalists of the former minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola supported Adeoti during the APC governorship primary held in the state in January 2022.

The party accused the former governor of working against its success in last year’s election in the state.

Since the ex-minister returned to Osun State in May, his numerous moves for reintegration into the APC had been rebuffed by the party leaders in the state.

The APC chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo, said the suspension of the members followed the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary committee which sat on the allegations against them.

Other suspended members are the former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam, Osun State Commissioner in the National Population Commission, Mudasiru Hussain, the chairman of the defunct Osun Progressives, Adelowo Adebiyi, the party’s former deputy chairman in the state, Adesiji Azeez; and ex-Assistant Chief of Staff to the governor, Gbenga Akano.

Also suspended are the trio of former commissioners in the state, Adelani Baderinwa, Sikiru Ayedun, and Kazeem Salami.

READ ALSO: After being disowned, Aregbesola forms new group within Osun APC

The rest – Mr. Kunle Ige, Mr. Biodun Agboola, Barr. Gbenga Awosode, Mr. Rasheed Opatola, Hon. Gbenga Ogunkanmi, Hon. Israel Oyekunle, Hon. MBO Ibraheem, Mr. Akeem Olaoye, Hon. Francis Famurewa, Hon. Tajudeen Famuyide, Mrs. Adenike Abioye, Hon. Wasiu Adebayo, Hon. Rasheed Afolabi, Mr. Segun Olanibi, Mr. Tunde Ajilore, Mr.Ganiyu Ismaila Opeyemi and Mr. Zakariah Khalid.

The statement read: “Following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations against some of its members.

“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct bordering on factionalization of the party and creating a parallel party organ.

“The Disciplinary Committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.

“As we move forward, we enjoin our members to remain focused on our goals and continue working together to serve the interests of our constituents and state. Our commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to our party’s core values remains unwavering.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now