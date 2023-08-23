After being disowned, Aregbesola forms new group within Osun APC

Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, on Tuesday, officially launched the Omoluabi Tendency APC caucus in Osun State.

Aregbesola claimed that the Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the APC and not a separate political entity in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said, “Those who cannot align with the Omoluabi ethos don’t have a place with us. Our guiding principle remains a blend of character and competence. While character shapes the human soul, competence reflects one’s efficiency in creating value. These twin pillars, we believe, are the keystones of human civilization and progress.

“As we recognize our stage of development and the urgency to uplift our people, we’re convinced that reinvigorating these core values is pivotal to maintaining our resonance amongst them.”

Read Also: Aregbesola thanks Tinubu, Buhari for political attainments, advocates reform in Osun APC

In the wake of the recently-concluded elections, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disowned Aregbesola, saying he is no longer a leader of the party in the state.

Former Senate spokesperson, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, who disclosed this in an interaction with journalists in Oshogbo, said Aregbesola ceased to be the party’s leader in the state after he failed to work for the party or President Bola Tinubu during his electioneering campaign or election.

“I told you the immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr Aregbesola, was our leader but I don’t know which party he belongs to now. I don’t know, on a more serious note,” Bashiru said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now