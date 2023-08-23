Sokoto Gov, Ahmed, swears in 25 new Commissioners, assigns portfolios

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, on Tuesday, swore in 25 new Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council, while also assigning portfolios to the new appointees.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, Ahmed who charged the appointees to deliver on their service delivery to the people, said he would not hesitate to remove any of them who failed to carry out the mandate of the government.

Bawa gave a full list of the new commissioners and their respective ministries as “Nasiru Binji, Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General; Ibrahim Adire, Ministry of Local Government; Idris Gobir, Ministry of Works, and Deputy Governor, Muhammadu Shagari, Ministry of Finance, and Sharifu Kamarawa, Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Others are Alhaji Tukur Alkali, Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education; Dr Jabir Mai Hula, Ministry of Religious Affairs; Nasiru Tsoho, Ministry of Lands & Housing; Aminu Iya, Ministry of Higher Education; Hadiza Shagari, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

“Sambo Danchadi, Ministry of Information; Alhaji Bello Wamakko, Ministry of Agriculture; Ministry of Animal Health and Fisheries Development, Aliyu Tureta, and Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Jamilu Gosta.

“Also in the list are Bala Kokani, Ministry of Science & Technology; Yusuf Maccido, Ministry of Water; Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, Ministry of Health; Nura Tangaza, Ministry of Environment; Shehu Chacho, Ministry for Special Duties; Ministry of Social and Humanitarian Affairs.

“Ya’u Danda, Culture and Tourism, Aminu Bodai; Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industries, Haruna Bashar; Ministry of Innovation and Digital Economy, Bashar Kwabo; Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Resources, Sanusi Umar, and Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Alhaji Isah Tambagarka.”

