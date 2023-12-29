Sokoto govt sets up community guards to fight terrorists, bandits

The Sokoto State government has signed into law a bill to establish a Community Guards Corps to complement efforts of mainstream security agencies in the fight against insecurity, terrorism and banditry in the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu who signed the bill on Thursday at the Government House Chamber in Sokoto, said the Corps were not a rival of the conventional security outfits instead they would complement the sister security operations for a crime-free state.

“The corps will serve as a support drive in complementing the efforts of conventional security agencies through providing useful intelligence from across communities of their operations,” the governor said.

He further appealed to the police and other agencies to dispassionately embrace the corps in order to address insecurity in the state, noting that Sokoto State was among the front-line states, especially in the northwest facing security challenges occasioned by banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes.

