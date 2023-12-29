Terrorists send fresh attack notice to Plateau village

On the heels of the deadly Christmas eve attacks in Plateau State where over 200 people were killed by terrorists, the insurgents have reportedly sent a fresh notice of an impending attack to another community.

National Deputy President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Stanley Kavwam, who disclosed this in an interview on Arise TV on Thursday night, said the terrorists sent a notice of plans to launch an attack on the Pushit community in Mangu local government area of the state on Friday, December 29.

Kavwam stated that the notices were dropped by anonymous persons in the Pushit community in the night of Wednesday.

“Pushit community is in Mangu LGA of Plateau State. A letter was sent today (yesterday) to Pushit that they are going to attack on the 29th,” Kavwam said.

Kavwan added that in previous attacks on communities in the state, there were notices given by the bandits which were often ignored by security agencies.

“In all the attacks that were orchestrated, there was a letter to that effect that was dropped by an anonymous person, intimating the residents of Mangu LGA that there would be attacks.”

On the Christmas eve attacks, Kavwam said there were over 37 distress calls made to security personnel before the attacks but they were not responded to.

“They received about 37 distress calls, that is operation Safe Haven or the Joint Task Force. About 37 distress calls! Yet nothing was done.”

Kavwam further accused security agencies of knowing that an attack was coming before the Christmas eve massacre but did not take any proactive steps to prevent it.

