News
Tinubu orders security agents to fish out perpetrators of Plateau killings
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ordered security agencies to fish out perpetrators of Christmas Day attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.
At least 160 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured in coordinated attacks across 15 communities in the two LGAs.
Properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed in the attacks.
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president condemned the heinous attacks on harmless citizens and vowed that the “envoys of death, pain, and sorrow” would not escape justice.
READ ALSO: Troops arrest two suspects behind Plateau killings, 37 others
The statement read: “President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.
“President Tinubu directs security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.
“The President also directs immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as a medical treatment for the wounded.”
