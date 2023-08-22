Troops arrest two suspects behind Plateau killings, 37 others

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining deployed to Plateau and two other states in the North have arrested 39 suspected bandits, kidnappers, and armed robbers in the last week.

The OPSH Media Officer, Capt. James Oya, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos, said the suspects were arrested between August 14 and 21.

The spokesman revealed that two members of the militia gang that killed 21 persons at Heipang, Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State on August 10 were among the suspects arrested by the troops.

He added that the troops also recovered arms and ammunition, and illicit drugs from the suspects.

Oya said: “The suspects were arrested at different locations within the Joint Operation Area of OPSH and 3 Division of the Nigerian Army’s area of responsibility.

“Two of the suspects had been on our wanted list for their involvement in several armed robberies and kidnaping.

“We recovered one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action Magnum gun, one AK-47 magazine, 14 rounds of 7.62mm `special’ and a mobile phone from the suspects.

“Among the suspects is a kidnapper and arms dealer, who was captured at Kuba village in Bokkos LGA.

“Members of a drug syndicate operating in Bassa LGA were also nabbed during a sting operation and seven peddlers were arrested with a large cache of drugs.

“Troops also impounded 307 cows for grazing on farmlands belonging to locals at Kubat and Mabel communities of Mangu and Bokkos LGAs respectively.

“In the period under review, we responded to 37 distress calls and rescued 17 kidnap victims.

“We also foiled many cattle rustling attempts and repelled attacks on vulnerable communities, especially in Mangu, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom, all in Plateau.”

