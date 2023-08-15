News
Nigerian Army confirms killing of soldiers in bandits’ attack
The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of soldiers by bandits in a firefight in Niger State.
Reports emerged on Monday that at least 21 soldiers and an unspecified number of bandits were killed in a gun duel at the Kundu community near Zungeru in Wushishi local government area of Niger State.
The Army Director of Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, was however silent on the number of soldiers killed in the attack with the terrorists.
He praised the slain soldiers for their bravery during the encounter with the criminals.
READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly kill 21 soldiers in Niger attack
The spokesman said: “I can confirm that there was an incident in Wushishi LGA of Niger State. But unfortunately, our gallant patriots paid the supreme price when they ran into an ambush mounted by insurgents.
“They stood their ground and defended our great country with their lives. We are proud that the fallen soldiers were courageous till the end.
“The focus now is how to console and bring respite to those they left behind. Sadly the incident occurred while the chief of army staff is on an operational tour of the North-West operations theatre for on-the-spot assessment and reinvigoration of ongoing operations.”
