Aviation security workers begin strike over poor wages Wednesday
Staff in the aviation security and logistics sub-sector will begin a nationwide strike on Wednesday over poor salaries.
The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) gave the directive in a circular signed by its General Secretary, Ocheme Aba and addressed to the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday.
The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Commissioner of Police, Airports Command, the Airport Commandant, Director of Department of State Security (DSS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos Command were also copied in the circular.
NUATE was protesting the N30, 000 monthly salaries paid workers in the sub-sector.
