Nigerian Army to take delivery of helicopters, combat jets in 2024

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said on Tuesday more than 50,000 soldiers are presently involved in several security operations across the country.

He stated this at a special luncheon organised for frontline troops of the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt.

The internal security operations include counter-terrorism efforts in the North-East, campaigns against pro-Biafra agitators in the South- East, and efforts against oil theft in the South-South.

Lagbaja, who was represented at the event by the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, said the troops had sacrificed their comfort for Nigerians to live peacefully.

He said the army would take delivery of helicopters and other combat jets in 2024 to aid its operations against the terrorists and other criminals in the country.

The COAS said: “So, it is a fact that over 50,000 of our colleagues will miss wishing their families and loved ones a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person this season.

“This is not because they do not want to but because they will be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, villages, and hamlets across the country and beyond.

“They are duty-bound to stand guard while their families and other families rejoice and celebrate together. To these gallant warriors, I say thank you for your sacrifice.

“In the coming year, the Nigeria Army expects to take delivery of helicopters and other combat enablers that will see a better security environment develop across the country.

“Also, the Army Headquarters has initiated several welfare projects that will directly impact the lives of soldiers and their families.

“Troops wellbeing is of utmost importance, and we shall continue to work tirelessly to provide personnel with the necessary resources and support to carry out their duties effectively.”

