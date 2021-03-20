Nigerian Navy deploys six ships, helicopters, to boost security in Gulf of Guinea | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy has deployed six ships, two tugboats, two helicopters, and a Nigerian Air Force ATR42 aircraft in a bid to address the maritime challenges in the Gulf of Guinea

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, disclosed this during the inauguration of the 11th Exercise Obangame Express on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the multinational maritime exercise was birthed for regional maritime safety and security.

The Navy chief said: “This exercise was as a result of the huge resources and vast potential being continuously undermined by multifaceted domestic and cross border threats.

“These challenge the prosperity of member states.”

Gambo said the exercise would provide an opportunity for the Nigerian Navy to work together with other national and regional navies in the spirit of the Yaounde Code of Conduct.

“This code is designed to improve operational readiness, maritime domain awareness, information sharing practices and tactical interdiction expertise.

“This will enhance the collective capabilities of Gulf of Guinea and West African nations to counter sea-based illicit activities.

“It will also enhance the operational capability of the Nigeria Navy in its fight against various forms of maritime crime through information and intelligence sharing,” he added.

