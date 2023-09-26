Nigerian govt approves purchase of 12 attack helicopters for army

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said on Tuesday, that the Federal Government has approved the purchase of 12 MD 530F Cayuse Attack Helicopters to improve the force’s operational capabilities.

Lagbaja, according to a statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu stated this at the Nigerian Army’s maiden seminar on Aviation Security Awareness in Abuja.

He said the procurement of the helicopters was part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the army in the ongoing campaign against the Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal elements in the country.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for buying into the aspiration of the Nigerian Army in the aviation sector.

The COAS said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria in support of the operationalization of Nigerian Army Aviation has approved the acquisition of the initial 12 MD 530F Cayuse Attack Helicopters that will actualize the operationalization of the Nigerian Army Aviation to effectively tackle security challenges bedeviling the country.

“The acquisition of the new attack helicopters is part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to boost the operational capabilities of the Army Aviation to appropriately respond to contemporary and emerging security threats.

“The Nigerian Army understands the highly technical nature of the aviation business and the need to be appropriately mentored, its international collaborations and submission of its nascent aviation outfit to the mentoring of the Nigerian Air Force, as the Service does not have the luxury of making mistakes when it can learn from other experienced aviation outfits.”

