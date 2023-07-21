News
Insecurity: NAF to receive 51 fighter jets, helicopters, others
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, said on Friday the Nigerian Air Force would receive 51 additional platforms, including fighter jets and helicopters to boost counter-insurgency operations in the country.
Abubakar, according to a statement issued by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, stated during his maiden operational tour of the Force units in Makurdi, Benue State.
He listed the platforms to include two Agusta 109 Trekker Multi-role helicopters, two Beechcraft King Air 360, three Diamond DA-62 surveillance aircraft and six T-129 ATAK helicopters.
Others are 2 CASA -295 medium airlift/surveillance aircraft, 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters and 24 M-346 attack aircraft.
The NAF chief stressed that the acquisition of additional platforms would boost training, air power employment and projection in the Force.
He said: “The purchase of the platforms demonstrates the Federal Government’s readiness to effectively equip the NAF for the safe conduct of training and agile airpower employment to meet the Nation’s security challenges.
“The NAF will continue to enhance cooperation and jointness as part of a whole-of-nation approach to quickly resolving the security challenges bedevilling the country.
“While the NAF augments its airpower measures and approaches, it will also continue to promote seamless interoperability of equipment and joint force employment by the various services.”
