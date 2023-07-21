Kano govt suspends three principals for negligence of duty

The Kano State government on Friday suspended three principals of secondary schools in the state for negligence of duty.

The Director of Public Enlightenment in the state’s Ministry of Education, Ameen Yassar, who confirmed the development in a statement in Kano, said the affected schools are in the Dawakin Tofa local government area of the state.

He listed the affected schools as Government Girls Secondary School Dawanau, Government Girls Secondary School, Kwa, and Government Arabic Secondary School, Dawanau.

The director said the state Commissioner for Education, Umar Doguwa, has ordered the immediate deployment of new principals to the three schools.

Yassar said: “The state Commissioner for Education, Umar Doguwa, announced the suspension shortly after visiting the schools between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Friday and discovered that the affected principals had yet to report to their duty posts.

“From the checks he conducted, all of the three officers have routinely absconded from work on Fridays for quite some time.

“This administration will not condone truancy, lateness or any form of official misconduct, therefore, these principals are suspended forthwith.”

